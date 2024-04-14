Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 162,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 93,343 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

