BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.54

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.54 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.63). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,760,843 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider June Aitken bought 11,500 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,065 ($19,067.21). In related news, insider Andrew Sykes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,907.23). Also, insider June Aitken acquired 11,500 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($19,067.21). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.