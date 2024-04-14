BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.54

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.54 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.63). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,760,843 shares.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.33 and a beta of 0.23.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BBGI Global Infrastructure
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.