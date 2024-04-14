BCE (NYSE:BCE) vs. TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF) Financial Comparison

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TLKTF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.28 billion 1.60 $1.68 billion $1.69 19.00 TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than TalkTalk Telecom Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 8.82% 17.13% 4.28% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BCE and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BCE and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 1 0 2.14 TalkTalk Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than TalkTalk Telecom Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Salford, the United Kingdom.

