BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

BCE Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$44.23 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$43.96 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

