Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.