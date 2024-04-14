Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

