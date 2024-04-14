Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 291,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. 59,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,919. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $785 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

