Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $64,161.83 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,262.85 billion and approximately $4.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.00745258 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00103749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,682,262 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

