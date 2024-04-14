BitShares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $229,841.40 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $229,841.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

