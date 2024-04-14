Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,907,000 after buying an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after buying an additional 188,266 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.