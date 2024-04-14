Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of BKH opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
