BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $22.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $763.40. 1,453,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,436. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.88. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

