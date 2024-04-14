BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $22.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $763.40. 1,453,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.