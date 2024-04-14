BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.25.

ARCH stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

