Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Melius reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.53.

NYSE BA opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

