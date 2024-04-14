BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

