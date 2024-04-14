Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Shares of META stock traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

