Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.