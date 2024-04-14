Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
