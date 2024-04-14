Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

