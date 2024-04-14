Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.91 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $624,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day moving average of $254.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

