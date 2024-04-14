Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

