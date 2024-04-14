Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 5,485 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

