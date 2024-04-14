Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,334 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $198.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

