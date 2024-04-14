Bray Capital Advisors Sells 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

