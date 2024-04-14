Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $78.26 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $78,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $137.80. 1,950,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

