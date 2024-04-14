Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,417. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

