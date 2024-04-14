Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,361 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $98,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $106.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,531.80. 240,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,597.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,356.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

