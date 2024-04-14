Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 227,218 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227,218 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $88,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,880. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

