Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 37,945 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,945 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $114,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares in the company, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

