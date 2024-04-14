Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.39) price target on the stock.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 826 ($10.45) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 845.92. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.02). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,720.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.21), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($458,889.91). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52 shares of company stock valued at $44,256. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

