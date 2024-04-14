Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.02. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,166 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

