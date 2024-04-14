Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $97.50

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

