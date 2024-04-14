Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $4.71

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares valued at $388,971. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

