Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

