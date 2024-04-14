Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

