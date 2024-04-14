Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

