BTIG Research Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $11.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

DocGo Trading Down 2.8 %

DCGO stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in DocGo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DocGo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

