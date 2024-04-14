Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $234.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

