Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 369.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.