Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 103,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

