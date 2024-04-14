Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RVTY. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

