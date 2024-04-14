Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.