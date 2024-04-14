Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $474.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



