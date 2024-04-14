Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.59

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $21.26. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 117,981 shares trading hands.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.