Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.59

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $21.26. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 117,981 shares trading hands.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

