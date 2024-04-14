Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.12

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.12 and traded as low as C$54.95. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.22, with a volume of 4,408 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.17.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4894309 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
