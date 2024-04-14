Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CNI opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

