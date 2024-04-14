Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE:CP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

