Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.19.

TSE CP opened at C$118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

