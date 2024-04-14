Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 29,184.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

