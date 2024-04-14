CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About CannaPharmaRX
