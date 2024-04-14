Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

LBPH stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 711,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

