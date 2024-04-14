Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TruBridge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

TruBridge stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.63. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TruBridge news, Director Glenn Tobin purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,347 shares in the company, valued at $276,149.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 128,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,573.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 364,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,199. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

